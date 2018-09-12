Home Kentucky Death of Ohio County Inmate Prompts Investigation September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

An incident where an Ohio County inmate died while working with a sanitation crew is being investigated by the Hartford Police Department.

Police say 33-year-old Nicholas McMain was killed when he fell off the back of a sanitation truck on September 5th. The incident occurred at 8:00AM while McMain was riding on the back of the sanitation truck doing garbage pickup. Police say the truck was turning from Main street onto West Fredrica Street when McMain fell off.

According to police, McMain hit his head on the pavement after falling from the truck. He was taken to Ohio County Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he died that afternoon.

McMain had been in the detention center since April on a number of low-level felony and misdemeanor charges.

Police are saying they believe this is a tragic accident, though they aren’t sure of the reason as to why McMain fell off.

Police say they hope to have the investigation wrapped up by the end of the week.

Comments

comments