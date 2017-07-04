Death Involving Fireworks In Henderson County

This Fourth of July holiday, Henderson County officials are investigating a death involving fireworks.

Dispatchers say an “injury by fireworks call” came in around 10pm Monday in the 9000 block of Dixon Road.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man was trying to set off aerial fireworks when one went off, hitting him in the chest and exploded.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital where he later died.

His name has not been released.

