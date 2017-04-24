Death Investigation Underway in Warrick County

The Warrick County Sheriff s Office is investigating after a body is found in Newburgh. Authorities were dispatched to an area near Warner Road and Red Brush Road after receiving reports of a dead person in that area early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing many details about this investigation. As of right now, all we know is that the body found was that of a young female. Early Monday morning, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says someone called to report a dead body found in Newburgh.

Several departments are helping with the investigation. Detectives from the sheriff’s office, the Warrick County Coroner and Indiana State Police spent most of the morning and afternoon processing the scene.

The body was removed from the Alcoa Soccer Complex shortly before 12 p.m. The sheriff’s office is not releasing much information, as officials work to identify the body. But so far details about the this investigation are few and far between. The sheriff’s office is only disclosing a brief physical description of the young woman.

Deputies say the process of identifying the body can vary – sometimes it takes awhile, other times it doesn’t. The cause of death has not been released yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday night.

Deputies say Warner Road will be shut down for the rest of the day.

44News has reached out to Alcoa for comment, but have not heard back.

