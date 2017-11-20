Home Indiana Death Investigation Underway in Gibson County November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into how an Oakland City man died. Few details are being released at this time, but authorities say the man was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest. 56-year-old Jeff Bichler died Friday, November 17th.

Deputies say he was shot on South Lincoln Street in Oakland City. An autopsy, which was done over the weekend, shows he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The death investigation is being conducted in the Somerville, Indiana area.

Authorities say they don’t suspect the gunshot to be self-inflicted, but haven’t said whether or not they’re investigating this as a murder.

His death is still under investigation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

