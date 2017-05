A death investigation in underway in Knox County. Authorities found a 46-year-old man dead inside his home in Decker, Indiana around 8:20 a.m. EST.

Detectives say this is being investigated as a suspicious death. An autopsy is currently being conducted to find out how the man died.

The man’s name will not be released until the family is notified.

Stay with 44News for updates on this developing story.

Comments

comments