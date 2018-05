Home Kentucky Death Investigation Underway in Knox County May 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Knox County coroner is investigating the death of a farmer found in a field south of Oaktown.

They say the 45-year-old farmer was found near an electrical water irrigator and his work truck.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not been released yet.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

