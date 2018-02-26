Death Investigation Underway In Henderson

A suspect is in custody after a dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Henderson. Henderson Police responded to 893B Honeylark Lane for a shooting just after 3 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived, they found Angela Parker’s body and say she was not breathing. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a dispute led to the shooting of Parker then the shooter fled the scene. Once detectives collected enough evidence, they contacted the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force who located the suspect in Covington, Kentucky.

The shooting suspect is in custody, but has not been formally charged in this incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released and no more information will be released at this time.

