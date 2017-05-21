Police: Man Shot and Killed was Burglary Suspect

Authorities say a man shot in the chest was a burglary suspect.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 25-year-old Malcolm Payton died at St. Vincent Sunday morning after being shot once in the chest.

He was found shortly before his death on Washington Avenue with a gun under his body.

Police report a homeowner at 1120 Adams Avenue told investigators Payton had a mask on and was breaking into his home through a bedroom window.

The homeowner then shot Payton once in the chest. Police say, based on the evidence, the actions of the homeowner are within the law.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD at 1-812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

