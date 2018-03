Police and paramedics are on the scene where a body was found in Evansville.

They were called to a home on West Missouri near Grove Street around 10 pm Friday.

When police arrived, they found the body near a door, and found injuries that appeared to include battery and strangulation.

Stay with 44News on air and online for details as we receive them.

