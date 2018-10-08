Home Kentucky Death in Daviess County Under Investigation October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of man who passed away on October 7th.

Deputies say 22-year-old Hunter Henderson of Owensboro was killed in an incident that occurred in the 7100 block of Highway 815. Deputies say a truck was being moved on the property while Henderson was riding on the rear bumper.

Witnesses told deputies Henderson either fell or jumped off the bumper while the truck was moving, hitting his head on the pavement.

Henderson received medical attention on scene and was later transported to Owensboro Health to be treated for his injuries.

According to deputies, he was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office at 11:14AM.

The incident remains under investigation.

