DeAngelo Ware Officially Transfers to Bosse

Bosse High School Athletics tells 44Sports Tuesday that DeAngelo Ware’s transfer to Bosse is official.

Ware, a basketball and football standout, is cleared to play football this Friday. Ware is currently listed on Bosse Football’s roster via maxpreps.com.

Ware comes from Henderson County High School, where he averaged 17.5 points and 7 rebounds over four victories against SIAC teams last season playing for the Colonels basketball team.

This story will be updated.

