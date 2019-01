A murder trial set to begin Wednesday in Henderson County is pushed back. Deangelo Pollard is accused in the 2017 shooting death of Devin Fields.

In November 2017, police found Fields shot to death inside a car at the Lawndale Apartments. Authorities arrested Pollard in Albion, Illinois weeks after the shooting.

At the time, Pollard was 17-years-old and was charged with complicit murder and robbery.

Pollard’s trial is set for Wednesday, January 30th.

