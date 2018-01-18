Deadly Tornadoes In the Tri-State: January 18, 1929

Severe weather struck the Tri-State on the afternoon of January 18, 1929, producing at least three tornadoes (2 deadly) with a total of 4 being killed & 17 injured.

Scattered wind damage also occurred with this outbreak, which was concentrated in the Lower Ohio Valley from far eastern Missouri to around Cincinnati, Ohio. Severe weather, however, was reported as far north as Cleveland & as far south as northern Mississippi. A total of 10 people were killed & 46 injured in this outbreak of tornadoes, which included 7 that were significant & of those 7, 5 were killers.

Tornado killed 1 person in track from northeastern Saline to northwestern Gallatin counties. The worst damage was reported near Texas City where a home was completely destroyed, which resulted in the death and a person being injured. Another tornado track from near Norris City to Fairfield with one person being injured.

Another tornado struck the far south side of Fort Branch, causing home destruction. 3 were killed & 10-15 people were injured. These tornadoes appear to have lined up along a surface warm front with 59 at Flora, 70 at Evansville & 72 at Calhoun.

I plotted the storm reports on a modern blank SPC map to give an idea of how this outbreak would look today on a SPC Storm Reports graphic.

A fast-moving, deepening surface low with a strong surface cold front & record/near record warmth over part of the Tri-State helped to produce the severe weather. Given the rapidity of storm movement, acceleration of low pressure movement & strengthening (pressure drop) & the overall strong gradient winds from the south ahead of it & northwest behind it, wind fields through the entire troposphere were likely very strong. In fact, core of non-t’storm, gradient high winds produced wind damage (which corresponded with the rapid deepening) across northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin. Many trees & power lines were downed & minor structural damage occurred.

