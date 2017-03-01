Home Illinois Deadly Tornado Rips Through Illinois Leaving Survivors In Shock March 1st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Illinois Pinterest

Last night’s storms caused damage across the area and one system is also responsible for the death of a Southern Illinois man. Thomas McCord, 71 of Crossville, died in the tornado that ripped through Illinois Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, survivors were left in shock as they surveyed the destruction. Crews were out all day restoring downed power lines. Crossville officials say there is a lot of work to be done to get the infrastructure back up. The main regulator station supplying natural gas was taken out in the storm.

Patricia Harvey a two time cancer survivor and now a two time tornado survivor was alone in her closet when the tornado hit, “I was just praying to God He would let me live through it and He did, I lost the house and a lot of stuff but I’m alive, that’s the main thing.”

Harvey’s home was filled with friends and family helping her pick up the pieces on Wednesday. Community support is also pouring in with donations at the Village Hall. White County schools were closed Wednesday due to the tornado and even students helped volunteer making signs pointing people where to go for help. The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Crossville was an EF-3 and could possibly be an EF-4.

