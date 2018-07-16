Home Indiana Evansville Deadly Semi Crash Closes U.S. 41 At I-64 In Vanderburgh Co. July 16th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

A deadly accident involving a semi has shut down U.S. 41 at Interstate 64 in northern Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said a semi driver drove off the I-64 overpass around 2:15 a.m. Monday, crashing onto highway 41 below. Officials confirmed the driver of the semi was killed in the accident.

The north and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are closed at this time. Northbound drivers are being detoured onto Volkman Road. Southbound drivers should take County Road 1250 South.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen to traffic. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the semi driver to veer off the interstate.

