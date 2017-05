The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal tractor accident.

It happened shortly after 5pm Tuesday along I-64 at mile marker 13.

The sheriff’s office says the accident involved a highway mowing vehicle that overturned in the median and caught fire.

I-64 eastbound is shut down in this area so please avoid this area if possible.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor.



