Settlement reached in 2015 fatal van crash on I-69

A settlement has been reached on behalf of the victims involved in a van crash that occurred nearly three years ago on Interstate 69.

Gena Moise, 60, and Christela Georges, 29, died, and 20 others were injured when the overloaded van overturned on I-69 in Gibson County on September 24th, 2015. One of the investigators in the incident described the van as a “death trap.”

The van’s occupants were Haitian immigrants recruited by the ServiceXpress employment agency. They were being driven from Washington, Indiana, to work at AmeriQual near Evansville.

“All cases arising from this tragic crash were settled out-of-court to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” said Neil Chapman, an Evansville attorney. Chapman says the terms of the settlement are strictly confidential.

Chapman represents injured worker Marianie Sanon as well as Georges’ estate in two of the lawsuits stemming from the van rollover. He said the settlement avoids the need for multiple, lengthy jury trials in the various lawsuits.

Authorities said three of the vehicle’s four tires had extreme dry rot. All of the vehicle’s middle and rear seats had been replaced by wooden benches in an apparent effort to increase the van’s capacity, and there were not enough seat belts.

James Allen pleaded guilty to nine felonies stemming from the crash, including two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing death.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in April of 2016.

