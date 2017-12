Officials in Vincennes are investigating an overnight fire which apparently claimed one life.

According to the Knox County Coroner crews were called to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

The coroner says it is possible one person died in the fire, and several other people were taken to the hospital. A cause for the fire has not been determined.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

