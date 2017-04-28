Home Kentucky Deadly Crashes on the Rise in Kentucky April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Deadly crashes on Kentucky roads are happening more often according to new numbers from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police. There were 834 fatal crashed on Kentucky highways in 2016, which is 73 more than 2015.

Of those accidents, nearly 60% of victims were not wearing seat belts, and nearly 17% involved alcohol. More than 36% involved speeding or aggressive drivers, 23% of deadly crashes involved distracted drivers.

Nationwide, deadly crashes are happening more and more. There were 40,200 motor vehicle deaths last year, which is up 6% from 2015.

Comments

comments