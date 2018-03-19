Home Indiana Deadly Crash Kills South Spencer County Student March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A deadly crash claims the life of a South Spencer High School student. The two-vehicle accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 45 and State Road 161.

Spencer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash involving Lana Bunner, of Richland and Jade Yeager, of Rockport.

Deputies say Yeager was at a stop sign at SR 161 and Patronville Road when she pulled into the path of Bunner’s car, which was driving southbound on 161.

Yeager’s car was hit on the driver’s side and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Bunner was taken to Owensboro Regional Health, but her condition is unknown.

Yeager was a junior at South Spencer High School.

