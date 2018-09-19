Home Indiana Deadly Crash Involving Horse and Buggy in Daviess County September 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are looking into an accident involving a horse buggy in Montgomery, Indiana.

According to our media partners at the Washington Times-Herald, the accident happened September 15th. Investigators say the juvenile driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on 650 East when they crossed the center line, hitting the northbound buggy.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not suffer life threatening injuries. Occupants of the buggy included Louis Stoll, Dorothy Stoll, Ina Graber, Shirley Graber, Lorita Graber, Glenn Lengacher and Verda Lengacher, who all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that one of the women in the buggy was nine months pregnant. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the baby passed away.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department did a criminal investigation of the incident, and the information is now with the Daviess County Prosecutor’s office.

