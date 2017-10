Home Kentucky Deadly Crash Closes Webster County Road October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Webster County The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is blocked near the KY 493 intersection between Wheatcroft and Clay due to a deadly two-vehicle crash.

KYTC expects the road to be closed for at least two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews clean up the crash site.

We will update information as it becomes available.

