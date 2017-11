Home Indiana Deadly Crash Claims Lives Of Two Washington, Indiana Women November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A deadly accident claims the lives of two Washington, Indiana women. Our media partners at the Washington Times Herald report the crash happened Monday night around 9:30 on State Road 57.

A semi truck driver t-boned a vehicle with Marilyn and Kaitlyn Mattes inside of it. The coroner pronounced the women dead at the scene of the accident.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

