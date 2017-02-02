Deadly Accident in Muhlenberg County
A crash in Muhlenberg county claims the life of a Powderly, Kentucky man.
It happened along Kentucky 181 near Greenville Thursday morning.
Kentucky State Police say David Sims of Greenville was headed north on 181 when he lost control and crossed into the southbound lane.
The SUV then left the road and hit a tree.
A passenger, 24 year old Jacob Baize, died after being airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Medics airlifted Sims to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for serious injuries.
Two other passengers were also hurt.