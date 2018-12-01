Deadly Accident In Hopkins County

One person is dead and another is sent to the hospital following a Saturday morning accident in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 a car traveling near the 40 mile marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway hydroplaned, went off the side of the road, and flipped several times. The driver is identified as Robert Frayer of Princeton, Kentucky. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Frayer just turned 58 the day before the accident.

The passenger is identified as 58 year old Catherine Frayer of Princeton, Kentucky. She was taken to Baptist Health and treated for her injuries. An update on her condition is not available.

