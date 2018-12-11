Home Kentucky Deadline for Kentucky Health Insurance in 2019 Approaching December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentuckians wanting to enroll in health insurance coverage through the federal market place need to do so as soon as possible.

The Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange (KHBE) is reminding residents that the deadline for enrollment is December 15th. Residents of Kentucky are being urged to act quick so they are enrolled in a qualified health plan for 2019.

KHBE says more than 80% of residents enrolled in the exchange qualify for tax credits or subsidies that reduce the monthly health insurance premiums.

Those who purchase insurance on the exchange should update their applications, even if they have current coverage. This ensures the most up-to-date information and makes it easier for individuals and families to find the plan to best meet their needs.

KHBE says individuals who do not currently have a qualified health plan from the exchange and fail to act by the deadline cannot receive 2019 coverage unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

Click here if you wish to enroll before the deadline on December 15th.

The call center can help prescreen for program eligibility and help with questions and information and can be accessed by clicking here, or by calling 800-318-2596.

