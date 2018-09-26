Home Indiana Evansville Deadline for EVSC Hall of Fame Nominations Extended September 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The extended deadline for EVSC Hall of Fame nominations is fast approaching.

The deadline for accepting nominations has now been extended to October 5th.

The Hall of Fame honors EVSC alumni and non-alumni who have made a positive impact on public education in the greater community.

The goal is to inspire EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers, and to emphasize the importance of service to the community.

Honorees will be announced in October, and a gala ceremony honoring inductees will take place in March of next year.

Nominations can be made by clicking here.

Individuals also can pick up a form at the EVSC Administration Building, located at 951 Walnut Street. Forms are due by October 1st to the EVSC Foundation, 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47713.

