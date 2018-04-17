Deadline Extended for Winter Heating Assistance in Indiana
Indiana officials have extended the 2017-18 Winter Assistance Program for low-income Hoosiers for an extra two weeks.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority planned to stop the program May 18, 2018.
The deadline has been extended until June 1, 2018.
The average low-income household in Indiana will receive about $510 in assistance in a typical winter.
To find out if you are eligible or how to apply, click here:
Indiana Winter Heating Assistance Program through the IHCDA