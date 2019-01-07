Deadline Draws Near to File for Vacant Common Council Seat in Jasper
13 people have already filed paperwork in hopes of being chosen to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Jasper Common Council.
The seat was left open after Dean Vonderheide was chosen by a Republican caucus, to finish the final year of Mayor Terry Seitz’s term.
Seitz left to take a job with freshman U.S. Senator Mike Braun, who took over Sen. Joe Donnelly’s U.S. Senate seat.
Those interested in finishing the last year of Vonderheide’s council term must complete a CEB-5 candidacy form by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Candidates must live in Jasper and they are also required to have voted in a Republican primary the last time they voted in a primary election.
A second republican caucus is set for Saturday, July 12 at 9 a.m., where they will choose the person who will fill the vacant at-large seat.
Here’s a list of the people who have filed paperwork so far:
Steve Block, Adrian Engelberth, Chad Lueken, Tim Bell, Steve Messmer, Paul Lorey, Bernie Fallon, Merrill Osterman, Phil Mundy, Patty Brosmer, Levi Hulsman, Dr. Richard Moss and Justin Kluemper