Deadline Draws Near to File for Vacant Common Council Seat in Jasper January 7th, 2019

13 people have already filed paperwork in hopes of being chosen to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Jasper Common Council.

The seat was left open after Dean Vonderheide was chosen by a Republican caucus, to finish the final year of Mayor Terry Seitz’s term.

Seitz left to take a job with freshman U.S. Senator Mike Braun, who took over Sen. Joe Donnelly’s U.S. Senate seat.

Those interested in finishing the last year of Vonderheide’s council term must complete a CEB-5 candidacy form by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Candidates must live in Jasper and they are also required to have voted in a Republican primary the last time they voted in a primary election.

A second republican caucus is set for Saturday, July 12 at 9 a.m., where they will choose the person who will fill the vacant at-large seat.

Here’s a list of the people who have filed paperwork so far:

Steve Block, Adrian Engelberth, Chad Lueken, Tim Bell, Steve Messmer, Paul Lorey, Bernie Fallon, Merrill Osterman, Phil Mundy, Patty Brosmer, Levi Hulsman, Dr. Richard Moss and Justin Kluemper

