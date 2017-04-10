Home Indiana Deadline Coming Up for Indiana FASFA Applications April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Time is coming to a close for Indiana students to file for financial aid.

Students in the state must submit applications for FASFA by next Saturday.

When the Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the deadline last month, the Commission said a tool used for federal data retrieval was causing complications for families.

FASFA determines eligibility for state and federal financial aid as well as scholarships.

If students eligible for 21st Century Scholars do not submit their applications on time, they will lose their scholarships.

More information can be found at Federal Student Aid.

