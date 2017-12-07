Deadline Approaching For Healthcare Enrollment

There are only eight days left to sign up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act. If you need healthcare coverage for 2018 December 15th is the deadline.

Enrollment in the Hoosier state is up 19 percent this year with more people signing up than ever before. If someone doesn’t enroll in some form of healthcare they could face a tax penalty.

Experts say even if you already have a plan it’s a good idea to double check their options.

For more information on how to enroll, click here

