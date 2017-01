Home Kentucky Deadline Approaching for Texas Gas Site Proposals in Owensboro January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The deadline to submit proposals to the Owensboro Board of Education for 45 acres of land along Frederica Street is approaching. The deadline is Friday at 4 p.m. The property was once home to the Boardwalk and Texas Gas. It has been empty since 2013 when Owensboro Public Schools bought it. But the building is too big for a middle school. The superintendent says four groups have expressed interest in the property.

