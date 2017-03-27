Home Indiana Evansville Deadline Approaching to Register for On My Way Pre-K for 2017-2018 March 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The deadline to register for On My Way Pre-K is approaching for the 2017-2018 school year. The deadline to register for Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is Friday, March 31st. On My Way Pre-K is a way for children to receive affordable, high-quality, prekindergarten education.

Students must be four years old on or before August 1, 2017 to qualify for the program. Families must also live in Vanderburgh County and qualify for low-income assistance.

EVSC also offers free breakfast, lunch and transportation for those students who enroll. Classrooms are located at Culver Family Learning Center, Daniel Wertz, Cedar Hall, Evans, Caze, Dexter and Scott.

On My Way Pre-K is Indiana’s first state-funded pre-k program, which was approved as a five-county pilot by the Indiana General Assembly in 2014. For more information, visit On My Way Pre-K.

Families seeking assistance can call 1-800-299-1627. To apply for Vanderburgh Co., visit Indiana FSSA.

