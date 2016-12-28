Home Kentucky Henderson Deadline Approaching to Apply for School of Fine Arts at HCHS December 28th, 2016 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A new Henderson school is getting ready to accept its first students. The deadline to apply for the School of Fine Arts at Henderson County High School is fast approaching. Students have until January 10th to apply. The School of Fine Arts will offer classes in visual arts, dance, theater, voice and instrumental music.

Eighth grade students at North Middle School, South Middle School or Holy Name School are eligible to apply. Current freshmen at HCHS can also submit their application.

For more information, visit Henderson School of Fine Arts.

Coordinator Brian Ettensohn says the goal for this school is to prepare students to continue their Fine Arts studies in college.

Auditions and portfolio reviews will be scheduled after applications are reviewed following the January 10th deadline.

