Deadline Approaching to Apply for Disaster Loans

July 14th, 2017 Indiana

The deadline is approaching to apply for low-interest disaster loans for Hoosier businesses and residents that were affected by severe weather damage in April.

Some Indiana county residents are eligible for these low interest disaster loans, including Dubois, Crawford, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Spencer, and Warrick counties.

Loan applications are due by Monday, August 14th. Affected businesses and residents can apply by visiting SBA Disaster Loans.

Business owners and residents can also call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For more information, visit SBA Disaster Loans.

