Home Kentucky Deadline Approaches for Candidates to File with Secretary of State, Local Clerks January 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Today is the last day for candidates to file for Kentucky’s May Primary. The deadline is at 4 p.m. local time.

The Secretary of State’s online Becoming a Candidate portal allows potential candidates to use a streamlined web application to fill out most of the paperwork required to become a candidate.

At the end of the process, users can save and print a PDF of the documents for filing with the appropriate filing official.

Currently, candidates cannot submit filings electronically in Kentucky.

The 2018 ballot will feature the following offices:

– Kentucky’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives

– All seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives

– Even district seats in the Kentucky Senate

– Kentucky Supreme Court – 3rd District

– District Judges

– Commonwealth’s Attorneys

– Circuit Court Clerks

All county officers, city legislative bodies, and mayors of some cities will also be on the ballot. Local office candidates will file with the county clerk.

Independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices must file by April 2, 2018 at 4 p.m. local time.

A list of candidates who already filed with the Secretary of State can be found here.

Comments

comments