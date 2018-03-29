Deadline Approaches For Americans To File Taxes

Most Americans haven’t even started filing their taxes, but the deadline to get that done is quickly approaching. The filing deadline is April 17th, but a recent survey shows as many as 64% of Americans haven’t event started the process.

A Tax Reform Bill was implemented this year, and this survey finds only 20% of Americans know how they could be affected by those new rules.

Even though many people file their taxes on their own, experts say getting professional help may be your best bet with all those recent changes.

The tax deadline is typically April 15th, but that falls on a Sunday this year.

Monday is Emancipation Day, which is a legal holiday for Washington, D.C., which gives you two extra days to file.

