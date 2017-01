Deaconess Women’s Hospital confirms the first baby of the New Year was born 26 minutes into 2017! Hospital officials say the bundle of joy was born at 12:26 a.m. on January 1st, 2017 to Mother Misty.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments