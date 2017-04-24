Deaconess Women’s Hospital Launches “Oh Baby!” Pregnancy App

There’s an app for that isn’t just a saying anymore…Deaconess Women’s Hospital is launching a pregnancy app. The Oh Baby! app is designed to help pregnant women and those planning to become pregnant by offering tools and resources to use throughout their pregnancy. These resources include growth milestones for baby and mom, a kick counter and contraction timer, and access to health content.

It also provides a calendar of upcoming classes and events and allows women to register immediately for the class of their choice.

This app is designed to connect women with the hospital from the beginning of their pregnancy and guide them through the entire process.

The CEO of The Women’s Hospital Chris Ryan said, “We want to be more than just a place someone delivers their baby. It is so important to us to build and foster relationships with our moms-to-be so that they feel prepared for their birth experience here.”

For more information, visit Oh Baby! App.

You can download the free app in the App Store and Google Play.

