Deaconess Women's Hospital Honored for 8th Year in a Row May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

For the eighth year in a row, one local hospital is being honored. Modern Healthcare Magazine named Deaconess Women’s Hospital as the best place to work in 2017.

The magazine gave credit to hospitals that have a work environment where employees feel empowered to perform at their best.

Deaconess has always prided itself on scoring top honors for so many years in a row, but officials say the credit goes to the team that makes the miracles happen everyday.

Women’s Hospital CEO Christina Ryan said, “This isn’t a hospital award, this is an employee award. This is recognizing that they are the ones keeping the culture to be an environment where employees want to come in and work.”

The hospital credits its work environment to its high retention rate.

