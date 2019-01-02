Deaconess Set to Launch Diabetes Prevention Program

Deaconess is preparing to launch a new program for people wanting to kick off the new year making healthier choices.

The hospital is gearing up to launch a diabetes prevention program set to begin in two weeks.

The program aims at preventing type two diabetes and will run for a full year free of charge. Those who choose to enroll in the program will learn how lifestyle choices can bring on type two diabetes and how small, but necessary, lifestyle changes can prevent it.

Officials say living a healthier lifestyle will also lower the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

The program will start on January 15th from 4:30PM to 5:30PM and will be held in the Deaconess Clinic Downtown.

Click here to learn how to register for the program.

Comments

comments