Deaconess Opens Clinic on North Side of Evansville

August 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Healthcare is taking one step forward in the Tri-state. Deaconess has opened a new clinic near North Green River and Lynch Road in Evansville.

The new facility will house doctor’s offices with an on-site and imaging services.

Hospital leaders say they hope the new Deaconess Clinic will help serve Evansville’s north side by giving better access to healthcare closer to where people live.

The clinic will be open to patients beginning on Monday, and a spokesperson for the hospital said they are accepting new patients.

