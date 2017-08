Deaconess is once again recognized for its use of technology to help its patients better care for themselves.

For the sixth year in a row, Deaconess is named one of the “most wired” by the American Hospital Association.

Hospitals that earn the designation use technology to improve communication, safety, and patient provider relationships.

The survey includes more than 2,000 US hospitals and looks at how they’re using it to improve healthcare.

Comments

comments