Deaconess Midtown Upgrades Main Lobby & Cafeteria

The Deaconess Midtown Campus is beginning to look a lot different. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials unveiled a months-long renovation of the main lobby and cafeteria.

Deaconess says the upgrades that were made to the main lobby and on-site cafeteria are part of an ongoing investment in the Midtown Campus and surrounding neighborhood.

After the ceremony, project leaders gave tours of the remodeled space.

“It gives them a place to go. Things are stressful when you’re at the hospital, when you have a loved one there. And they can come to this space and relax, and be in a nice, cozy environment.”

During the renovation process, workers found a time capsule on site, which was also opened during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

