Deaconess Midtown Celebrates National Nurses Week

The men and women who are at the heart of health are being honored and recognized as part of National Nurses Week. Deaconess Midtown in Evansville made the nurses there feel extra special today.

As part of nurse appreciation week, the campus minister took time to bless the hands of nurses and doctors. This year’s theme for National Nurses Week revolves around three core ideas: inspire, innovate and influence. The hospital says the greatest gift its nurses can give is compassion.

Veltri Taylor says, “(it) allows the individual to feel proud, to feel recognized for what he or she is doing as a partner with God, and to think about the calling to this field of ministry, the medical field of ministry.”

National Nurses Week is celebrated every year beginning May 6th and wraps up May 12th on Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

