Deaconess and Methodist Hospital Create Partnership

Two Tri-State hospitals have agreed to talk about how they can work together.

Methodist Hospital in Henderson and Deaconess Hospital have entered into a letter of intent to discuss business practices, treatments, and other health care issues.

A Deaconess spokesperson says at this point the two hospitals are only talking about what kind and how much of an affiliation they want.

The spokesperson says it is hard to tell where the talks will end, but she insists the talks are not aimed at a potential merger or buy out.

