Deaconess Launches New Interactive Video for Patients

Deaconess has launched a new program that makes trips to the doctor’s office a lot easier. Deaconess Clinic Live is a live, secure, interactive video for patients with certain types of illnesses.

Using a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, patients can connect with a Deaconess Clinic provider for illnesses like rashes, allergies, sinus infections and flu-like symptoms.

The service will be available to the public all day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays and weekends. Appointments are scheduled at 20-minute intervals.

The cost is $49 dollars per visit. Insurances like Medicaid and Medicare currently do not cover this service.

Deaconess Clinic Live will only be available to patients 12 and older, and must be physically located in Kentucky or Indiana.

For more information or how to sign-up for the service, click here.

