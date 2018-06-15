Deaconess Hospitals Opens Infusion Center

Soon, cancer patients will have a new and improved place for treatment.

Deaconess Hospital cut the ribbon today on its new Infusion Center at its Gateway Campus.

This new center gives patients a private and comfortable place to get their chemotherapy treatments, as well as including twin pods with infusion chairs that have heat and massage capabilities.

a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony took place as well, meaning everyone who will provide patient care in the center had their hands blessed. This includes doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff and volunteers.





Comments

comments