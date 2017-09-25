Deaconess Hospital Unveils New Hybrid Operating System

Deaconess Hospital unveiled its new cutting edge hybrid operating room system. Officials say the mobile platform will take cardiovascular operations to the next level.

Doctor Donald Patterson will be the first physician in Evansville to use the Discovery IGS 740. The machine combines X-ray technology and endo-vascular technology.

“It is truly state of the art. It uses revolutionary technology for x-ray safety controlling the dose of radiation in an active way that before we had to use physical calumniation or other systems to block radiation,” says Dr. Patterson.

The process took two years of planning to demolish four operating rooms and replace them with the new equipment.

Dr. Patterson will perform his first surgery in the hybrid operating room Tuesday at 8 a.m. Officials from General Electric will also be present to monitor the technology’s performance.

