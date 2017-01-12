Home Indiana Evansville Deaconess is Honored for its Long Service to the Community January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Deaconess Hospital has been serving the area for 125 years. Employees, past and present, have made the hospital what it is today.

From the equipment to the clothing… a lot can change in 125 years. But for Phil Gamble, who has been a Deaconess employee for almost three decades says one thing has stayed the same. Gamble says, “It’s really the employees that make the hospital… it’s not the brick and mortars…and it’s the dedication of all of our staff that really make us successful.”

President and CEO Linda White says, “Really when you think about healthcare it really is about human touch…it’s about people helping others, so we can have the most beautiful facitilies… but it really is the people who make deaconess special.”

Deaconess started as a small house with 19 beds, one nurse and four physicians back in 1892. Now there are more than 6,000 employees who treat thousands of patients each year. Officials say Deaconess is only continuing to grow.

“Friday of last week, we dedicated another kind of house across the street and that’s the hospice house…so hospice comes from the word hospitality, so it all ties together,” Linda White said.

From one little house to six hospitals, the President and CEO, says this is just the beginning for Deaconess.

“We’ve been very very proud that we’ve been able to say we’re here for another 125 years,” she said.

The president of Deaconess says not many hospitals in the U.S. can say they have been around for 125 years and still be managed by an Independent Board of Directors.



Comments

comments